The pizzerias and ice cream parlors of the City obtained a relief in the middle of a crisis that affects the consumption and the sales. Until June 30, they signed an agreement with one of the delivery companies to pay less commission, with which they hope to improve income and sustain themselves in a context of constant closings of stores, especially in the central area of ​​the Capital.

With the intermediation of the Secretary of Commerce, the agreement was reached with the home delivery company OrdersYa. Thus, it was agreed to lower the commissions for their services at a maximum of 18% + VAT.

Until now, gastronomic establishments pay between 30 and 35 percent commission. The issue was the subject of controversy and complaints from businessmen in the sector last year, when most had to close and delivery became almost the only option to obtain income. The Association of Hotels, Restaurants, Confectioneries and Cafes (AHRCC) had reached a similar agreement, but only now have ice cream parlors and pizzerias been incorporated.

From now on, the mobile delivery application will charge gastronomic establishments a commission for its marketplace service of 10% + VAT, and a commission of 18% + VAT for the marketplace and logistics service. Both amounts will be on the gross value of the confirmed order ticket.

Ice cream parlors are also suffering from the crisis due to the pandemic. This week the closure of Vesuvius was known. Photo: Lucia Merle

In addition, OrdersYa undertook to reduce the crediting period for credit card payments to merchants to 5 days.

Involves the Association of Owners of Pizzerias and Empanadas Houses (Appyce), the Association of Artisanal Ice Cream and Related Manufacturers (Afadhya) and the Argentine Association of Brands and Franchises (AAMF), and will include all restaurants, bars and dispatch shops affiliate food.

“It helps everyone walk together and understand that there are businesses that have needs and there are also businesses that have needs,” said the president of Afadhya, Gabriel Gustavo Famá.

In recent weeks, the news that talk about the closure of gastronomic establishments of different categories has been repeated in the media. Two days ago, for example, it was learned of the closure of the El Vesubio ice cream parlor. And a couple of weeks ago, a branch of La Continental pizzeria on Avenida de Mayo and San José, a few blocks from Congress, had drawn down the blind.

It also emerged that Los Inmortales and la Americana, two other classics on Corrientes Avenue and downtown Buenos Aires, revealed that the crisis put several of their premises at risk. Both pizzerias and ice cream makers have been demanding assistance measures to sustain themselves and wait for a reactivation that is delayed. Especially in the center of the City, where the offices continue to be semi-empty due to teleworking and the flow of clients has decreased considerably.

The president of Appyce, Natalia Fernández; the president of AAMF, Susana Perrota; and the manager of Corporate Affairs of OrdersYa, Mauro Williams.

This agreement is in addition to the one signed last December by the Gastronomic Hotel Business Federation of the Argentine Republic (Fehgra) with different home delivery app, which was also mediated by the Ministry of Internal Trade.

SC