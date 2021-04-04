Unknown

EI Betis is a very reliable machine since 2021 started, almost as much as Fran Escribá’s Elche in Martínez Valero. The people of Seville, with eight wins in 12 games, want to consolidate in one of the European places. Elche’s challenge is just as important, although his goal is to escape the red zone of the classification and show that he is a firm candidate for salvation. In the Martínez Valero, since Escribá arrived, Eibar and Seville have already fallen. Betis is warned (follow the game live on As.com).

The stoppage for the national teams has given Escribá and Pellegrini joys and disappointments. The franjiverde technician has served to get Barragán and Nino back, they were touched. The Chilean has been angry for days because Saved has come back injured and that disrupts his plans in the center of the field. Canales or Carvalho could act in the Mexican position.

Boyé is the great absence in Elche due to sanction. Pere Milla aspires to form the tandem in attack with Carillo. Pellegrini, with Fekir and Canales in top form, wants Borja Iglesias extends his streak and accompanies them in their persecution towards Europe.