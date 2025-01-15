The Kings’ six-game unbeaten streak in 2025 finally ended with a 130-115 road loss to the Bucks. Antetokounmpo was the main scourge of the team coached by Doug Christie with the fiftieth triple-double of his career (33 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists). The Greek was well accompanied by Lillard (24 points and seven assists) and Brook López (21 points).

On the part of the Sacramento team, the contributions of DeRozan (28 points and six rebounds), De’Aaron Fox (20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists) and Sabonis (16 points, ten rebounds and nine assists) stood out.

In Indiana, the Cavaliers took revenge on the Pacers, their executioners two days ago. This time, the result was 117-127 with a great Donovan Mitchell in command (35 points and nine rebounds). Evan Mobley continues to be sweet (22 points and 13 rebounds) and Darius Garland is not slowing down either (24 points and seven assists). In the franchise led by Rick Carlisle, Paskal Siakam (23 points and seven rebounds), Mathurin (19 points) and Myles Turner (17 points) stood out.

On the other hand, Jordi Fernández’s Nets beat the Blazers at home in a great team game (114-132). Cameron Johnson added 24 points and Keon Johnson and Noah Clowney contributed to the Brooklyn club’s cause with 20 points. In the Portland group, Scoot Henderson’s 39 points and six assists nor the contributions of Shaedon Sharpe (23 points) and Toumani Camara (21 points) were not enough.

In Dallas, the Nuggets won the battle against the Mavericks 99-118 with Jamal Murray who shone with 45 points and six assists. The Canadian was well assisted by Jokic, who achieved a triple-double (ten points, 14 rebounds and ten assists). The team coached by Jason Kidd was not inspired in attack, with Irving (11 points) and Daniel Gafford as the top scorers (13 points).

The Thunder continue to lead the Western Conference with authority and on this occasion they defeated the Sixers 102-118. Shai captained the Oklahoma franchise with 33 points and nine assists. For Mark Daigneault’s students, Jalen Williams (24 points) and Cason Wallace (18 points) also stood out. On the Philadelphia team, Justin Edwards (25 points and six rebounds), Dowtin (18 points) and Yabusele (17 points and seven rebounds) stood out.

