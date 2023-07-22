In the greenhouse where El Habib died last Tuesday, the two wheelbarrows that he and his partner were using to transport the boxes of tomatoes they collected in sweltering heat remain at the entrance. Right at the door of the agricultural nursery there is a wooden box half full of rotten tomatoes, which are already eaten by flies.

That was the last box of fruit that the man and his companion collected. They had planned to finish picking the fruits that were already ripe and at noon they only needed a row of tomatoes. The two men had leased the tomato farm grown under mesh to a family on the Camino de Cañada Honda in the district of La Majada, a town dotted with greenhouses on both sides of the road that connects it with Mazarrón, 10 kilometers away.

«When there was production, my brother and his partner rented greenhouses to work as freelancers and collect the product. Each one obtained 40% of the profits from the sales”, confirms Rachid, brother of the deceased, who received LA VERDAD yesterday in the house that they both shared on Constitución street in Mazarrón.

Tuesday was the second day they went to the greenhouse. They started the day at eight in the morning and stopped at 12:30 to rest and eat. “They almost never worked past two in the afternoon, but they wanted to finish picking a row of tomatoes that was left to load them all. They were going to be there for half an hour at the most, and they restarted work at 4:30 p.m. Just a few minutes passed when my brother began to feel bad. He told his partner that he could not breathe well and he collapsed to the ground, inside the greenhouse, “says the victim’s relative. Abdlekrim M. went outside to ask for help, and a person who was working on another farm came and helped him lift the affected person, take him out and put him in a shaded area.

They took off his clothes and refreshed him with water under a shack, next to the farm, where there is an abandoned house and another where a relative of the landowners resides. Despite attempts to revive him, El Habib would not recover and could barely speak.

The ambulance was on its way and “arrived forty minutes after the call”, recalls Rachid. The toilets began resuscitation work.

El Habib was in cardiorespiratory arrest and after several minutes they managed to stabilize him. Meanwhile, the local police officers who came collected information about what activity the man was doing before he suffered the heat stroke.

The ambulance took him to the Santa Lucía de Cartagena hospital, where the doctors confirmed the death. Immediately afterwards, the Civil Guard began an investigation to clarify the circumstances of his death and his relationship with the work he carried out in the field as a freelancer.

The day that El Habib M. died, the municipality of Mazarrón was on yellow alert due to high temperatures and on the second day of the heat episode that hit the Region, on Tuesday, the maximum in the town was 36.5° and the Region was on orange warning.

His body will be repatriated today



El Habib arrived in Spain aboard a boat in 1996 and years later he settled in Mazarrón, “where he did not stop working for a single day in the fields,” says his brother. El Habib was married with three children. His family left for Morocco two weeks ago to spend a few days on vacation with the rest of his relatives.

«My sister-in-law is very ill. She can’t believe what has happened. She doesn’t talk, she doesn’t eat. From one day to the next she has lost her husband », laments Rachid.

His relatives plan to repatriate El Habib’s body this afternoon, once an autopsy was performed at the Cartagena Institute of Legal Medicine, and it was confirmed that death was caused by heat stroke, a thermal shock that the day laborer’s body could not withstand and became the first fatality due to a heat wave in the Region this year.