The family of a pensioner infected with coronavirus, who buried him alive due to confusion with documents, did not open the coffin that was brought in, since it was an infected person. This is how the granddaughter of an elderly man explained what happened to the TV channel “360”.

According to her, the coffin was also closed during the funeral. Now relatives do not know who exactly was buried in the family burial, and whether there was a body at all. “Firstly, we need to restore the documents, and secondly, to find those who are guilty in this situation. And naturally [компенсировать] our moral and material costs “, – added the Russian woman.

According to her, the relatives are outraged by the negligence and will demand compensation. “It’s not the furniture they brought, they messed up,” she said.

The story about the incident was aired on the Vesti Kuzbass TV channel on October 10. A relative of the pensioner said that her grandfather lived in a nursing home and contracted the coronavirus. Then the doctors called and told about his death. A week after the funeral, the director of the orphanage called and announced that the man was alive and had to be identified. In the hospital, where he was hospitalized, they confused the documents and discharged the patient with someone else’s passport. The regional Ministry of Health started checking.