The blogger and relationship expert attended a New Year's Masonic party in Estonia. She talks about her impressions wrote in material for the publication Nelli Teataja.

Imbi Kyabi claims that she got to the secret society meeting thanks to her friend, whom she calls Maria in the text. According to her, Maria is a regular at Masonic orgies. At the beginning of the event, all participants were wearing masks and holding trowels in their hands. “Just like in Kubrick’s film Eyes Wide Shut, starring the incomparable Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman,” Kyabi wrote.

The party took place in a dark hall by candlelight. Kyabi noted that she put on her best red dress because she “likes being the star of a big event.” According to the woman, her “dance partner” was a muscular man who introduced himself as the treasurer of a secret society.

Kyabi spent the entire evening guessing who was hiding under the masks and writing down names, “because in this country dating is very important.” The author of the material also noted that she took photographs of what was happening whenever possible. In particular, she filmed Maria using cocaine, scattered on the “hairy belly of a fat politician.”

