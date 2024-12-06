The massive arrival of tourists on the Constitution Bridge, in the words of the vice mayor, Inma Sanz, one of the “busiest” dates of the year, will bring 850 more municipal police officers to the streets of the capital. All within a device that includes some restrictions on mobility, as well as the closure of the Sol Metro station from 6 to 9 p.m. on the busiest days.

This plan will be extended to shopping centers, where it is also expected “that everything will develop normally and people can come and enjoy Madrid, which is especially beautiful with its lights on.”

The City Council already has the previous experience of last week with Black Friday and the inauguration of Cortylandia, the only point where until now the first restrictions have had to be applied, without there being any risky situation for security.

However, the vice mayor asked to avoid the central hours of the day to go downtown, use public transportation and not leave children alone at any time. Likewise, he recalled that the Sol station will be closed during some time sections, “to avoid crowding.” The busiest days of the Christmas campaign are expected to be every Friday and Saturday; the Constitution Bridge; and the day before Epiphany, in addition to the special operations that will be established for December 30 (pre-grapes) and 31 (New Year’s Eve).









In that sense, the Municipal Police may limit access to the streets of Preciados and del Carmen and establish a one-way pedestrian path if necessary. If so, Preciados would be accessed only through Puerta del Sol, closing access through Plaza del Callao; while in Carmen the order of passage would be the reverse. Once inside both streets, citizens will be able to go to one or the other through the transversal roads.

In the case of Plaza del Celenque (Cortylandia), the flow will be redirected towards other roads (Arenal, Mayor…), and on Postas Street, only the entrance to the Plaza Mayor from Calle Mayor would be enabled.

For greater protection of critical areas, the police will have the support of the drones of the Air Support Section, the Canine Section and the Squadron’s horse patrol, together with the Central Security Police Station and the Night Citizen Protection Station. A reinforcement that extends to Samur and Mobility agents.

Likewise, traffic surveillance is intensified in the vicinity of shopping centers and in places where different events are held (markets, attractions and Christmas facilities), and alcohol and drug controls are increased, especially on weekends and the eve. of holidays. A circumstance, the latter, more accentuated if possible after the previous Friday a driver fatally ran over a 25-year-old young man and left another seriously injured after crashing his vehicle into a Neptuno marquee. He tested positive for alcohol and drugs and, according to the first data collected by the members of the Judicial Traffic Police Station, it was most likely that he returned home after a Christmas dinner.