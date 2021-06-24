Deportivo Cali has the desire to win a star again and achieve the long-awaited tenth, one of the clear projects that the current board of directors has. However, the club’s economy is not for great reinforcements and those who arrive will have to hit the table. For the fan, it is an obligation to fight for the title in this 2021-2 season, since his kicking rival won two-time championship.
Harold Preciado continues to send messages and winks to all the fans of Deportivo Cali for their future. The club’s youth squad is training with the team while defining his future after his time in Chinese football. In the first instance, the player has received different offers, but the family issue has him thinking of staying at the Cali club.
What has been managed to find out about his future, but according to journalistic sources in Cali, his environment and family, the forward has a great possibility of staying and would be willing to play the remainder of 2021 in Cali and for 2022 he would analyze the offers that come from abroad.
On the other hand, from the outside they are looking for one of the most regular players that the Verdiblanco team had last season. Is about Johan Valencia, the midfielder was vital in Alfredo Arias’ scheme and now he would have other alternatives for his career. Its exit is not certain but it is a strong option.
