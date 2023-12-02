A rehabilitation specialist spoke about a way to make your stomach flat in four minutes a day

Rehabilitation specialist Sofia Agapova spoke about a way to make your stomach flat. This is reported by “Moscow region today”.

According to her, for this it is necessary to perform exercises aimed at strengthening the transverse muscle. To do one of them, you need to stand with your back to the wall, bend your knees and, exhaling deeply, pull your navel towards your spine and press your lower back against the wall. Then you need to straighten your legs, keeping your stomach tucked and your lower back pressed.

“If, when straightening your legs, your lower back bends and your stomach falls out, place your legs further from the wall and find a position in which you can comply with all the conditions,” Agapova said. She added that this exercise should be performed for four minutes a day.

On August 8, fitness trainer Cecilia Harris named the two most useless exercises for those who want to get a flat stomach. According to the specialist, these are supine crunches and bicycle crunches.