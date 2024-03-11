In Moscow, an ex-patient of a rehab accused a security guard of drugging and rape

In Moscow, a former patient of a rehabilitation center for addicts, who recovered from binge alcoholism, accused an employee of the institution of drugging her for the purpose of rape. Baza writes about this in Telegram.

As the publication learned, the 41-year-old Muscovite successfully completed a course of treatment at a rehab on Taezhnaya Street, where she met a security guard. On March 7, the man called her and invited her to spend time together, to which the woman agreed and came to a meeting at a hotel in the village of Borisovka. At the same time, an employee of the rehabilitation center, knowing about the Russian woman’s problems with alcohol, offered her a drink.

According to the channel, the woman came to her senses only after two days and immediately tried to leave, but the man prevented her, continued to get her drunk and, taking advantage of the victim’s helpless state, raped her several times. When the rehab security guard went out to get cigarettes, the Muscovite managed to escape from the room and contact an acquaintance who picked her up from the hotel. Immediately after this, the victim went to the police. Investigators are now checking her testimony.

