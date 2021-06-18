A selfless motorist slowed down a car on the A4 near Gotha whose driver collapsed unconscious behind the wheel. There was also a small child with the woman in the car.

Gotha (Thuringia) – A driver slowed down the car of an unconscious woman on the A4 in Thuringia and thus prevented worse – and probably saved several lives at once. The attentive and courageous car driver noticed at the level of the Mühlberg exit while overtaking another car that the driver had obviously passed out. This was confirmed by the responsible motorway police.

With presence of mind, the regular soldier Denis Gebhardt sits down in front of the woman’s driverless car and heroically brakes it with a targeted light collision. The car can actually be slowed down and stopped as a result. The child previously switched on the hazard warning lights in the vehicle, which made Gebhardt’s attention. The collapsed woman can then receive medical care – she is now in the hospital. When it comes to cars, the dramatic story also goes off lightly: only minor damage to property occurs on both vehicles. You can read all the details about the spectacular rescue act on the A4 and the unconscious woman behind the wheel at 24auto.de* *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA