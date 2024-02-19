The International Narcotics Control Board, in cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council Counter-Narcotics Criminal Information Center, Dubai Police, and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, organized a regional workshop to combat maritime smuggling of synthetic narcotic substances, with the participation of 100 specialists from 30 police and security agencies around the world.

The activities of the three-day workshop were witnessed by the project manager from the International Narcotics Control Board, Fumio Ito, the Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Judge Dr. Hatem Ali, and the Deputy Director of the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police, Brigadier General Khalid. Bin Muwaiza, and the advisor to Naif University for Arab and Security Sciences, Al-Hadi Majdoub.

This workshop comes within the framework of cooperation between security and international institutions concerned with drug control, and aims to develop and refine the skills of workers in the Gulf and Arab drug control agencies, in order to benefit from international expertise and exchange information in this field, in addition to opening channels of communication between the agencies specialized in combating drugs and shipping and shipping companies. To combat drug smuggling.

Director of the General Department of Narcotics Control, Major General Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, confirmed that the participation of the Dubai Police General Command in organizing the activities of the regional workshop comes within the framework of the Dubai Police’s keenness, under the guidance of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and the follow-up of the Assistant Commander for Criminal Investigation Affairs at the Police. Dubai, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, to strengthen international cooperation in combating the scourge of narcotic toxins.

Brigadier General Khalid bin Muwaiza pointed out the exceptional UAE role in combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances locally and internationally, noting that the UAE’s efforts are world leaders in arresting members of criminal gangs and the volume of seizures, which had a significant impact in contributing to preventing narcotic toxins from reaching communities. And to protect families from harm, he explained that the Dubai Police General Command works in integration with all police agencies in the country and around the world, with the aim of strengthening efforts in detecting and controlling organized gangs that spread this scourge across international borders.