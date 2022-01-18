During the past fifty years of its “life”, the United Arab Emirates managed to achieve a leading position at the regional and international levels in attracting foreign investments, as it adopted policies and strategies that reinforced this, and through which it turned into an attractive point for investors, who find the country a place A secure and stable environment for them and their money, socially, economically and politically.

In a recent report issued by the Institute of International Finance, entitled “The Gulf Cooperation Council: Capital Flows Report”, the UAE, during the year 2021, topped the GCC countries in the volume of foreign capital and foreign direct investment, as the volume of foreign capital flows that The state attracted about 46.4 billion dollars, of which 21.8 billion were in the form of foreign direct investments. These data confirm the country’s exit from the economic repercussions of the “Corona” pandemic, and it is a “very attractive destination for foreign capital flows,” according to Gabris Iradian, chief economic analyst at the institute.

The UAE has maintained an advanced position in attracting capital and foreign investments, thanks to its flexible and open policies to global economies, in addition to having a developed infrastructure, and laws and legislations that make it easier for all those wishing to establish their businesses or open regional offices for their investments, to pump their money into them, in Under an environment that preserves their rights and gives them all the necessary guarantees to achieve the sustainable profits they seek.

In its vision for the next fifty years, and because it is today an economic center that is the most active, most developed and fastest growing in the region, and because it has a distinct strategic location, and has large sovereign wealth funds and strong financial reserves, the UAE seeks to establish future projects, turning it into a home for entrepreneurship and an integrated portal It is based on innovation and the empowerment of pioneering projects, thus establishing a new economic stage and making a qualitative leap in the business and projects environment, through holding a series of major partnerships, which keep spending on development projects strong, and ensure the economy remains solid and stable, especially that it has attractive and flexible tax policies a safe and open environment, and a society that lives according to a well-established system of tolerance and pluralism.

In addition to all this, the upcoming “50” projects that the UAE seeks to achieve include a set of initiatives related to developing the residence system, which is already developed, in the UAE, to contribute to attracting more investments, people of minds, talents and creators, so that it remains a home for all distinguished and creative people. And a place that fulfills the dreams of aspirants to live, reside and work, and a country that has a regional presence and a global role in advancing the wheel of development and growth.

On the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research