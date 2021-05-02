The increase in global warming, the extinction of different species or the pollution of lakes and oceans are some of the consequences generated by the excessive action of a human being who, until a few decades ago, was not aware of the results of his actions in the environment and that has now promoted an ecological movement that seeks to raise awareness and promote initiatives that protect the environment and restore that damage afflicted.

In this fight to leave a better world for the generations of tomorrow, the companies of the Region have stepped up and have not only adopted new environmental policies, but have also integrated the circular economy into their own raison d’être.

One of the companies that accepted this idea as part of its business model was the Segura Ruiz Group. Located in Molina de Segura, it focuses its activity on the recycling of metal containers, which come from both canning factories and urban solid waste treatment plants (MSW). In its facilities, it separates the can from the rest of the elements it contains, such as plastics and other non-ferrous materials, and reduces them to small pieces, obtaining from them two main raw materials: steel and tin.

While the steel is destined for foundry companies, the innovation allowed the Segura Ruiz Group to develop an inorganic derivative from the tin obtained that improves the properties of glass containers, which becomes more resistant to abrasion and internal pressure after your application.

This process, which has earned the Segura Ruiz Group several awards since its constitution, is an example of how the circular economy is part of its DNA. Its activity is a more sustainable and profitable way of working which, for the group’s technical director, Juan Moya, should continue to promote: «In Murcia we are halfway there. There are still a lot of things that can be done at an industrial and citizen level to reach really high recycling levels. ‘ To achieve this, Moya proposes to implement more “outreach campaigns in which the population is made aware of the need for these materials to be used again to produce other products.”

A sustainable beer



A research project in 2015 was the starting point of Cátedra Beer, a Cartagena craft beer company that in 2017 put its first units on the market and that today are for sale on its own website, in gourmet stores and in the horeca channel. Selling a good product in this sector was not the only thing that motivated its founder, Eduardo Cano, who sought to go further and develop something that, since its inception, was in line with the environment.

“The investigation revealed that the consumer demands increasingly natural and sustainable products, so that is where we focus,” recalls Cano, who promoted an idea in which “from the beginning I understood that one of its basic pillars it had to be the care of nature ».

To comply with this ‘leivmotiv’, the company is committed to systems that transform waste from its activity into new products. In this sense, the bagasse, (the husk resulting from the barley used to make beer) is delivered to a nearby cattle ranch, where it serves as food for the animals.

On the other hand, Cátedra Beer has promoted a new system, a pioneer in the beer sector, to productively use the C02 resulting from its fermentation process, bottling and dispensing from the barrel, channeling it to Cátedra Biofilter, a photobioreactor where it serves as food for microalgae. These microalgae, which use this gas to feed and reproduce, not only generate oxygen during their photosynthesis, but are also part of a project that Cátedra Beer has underway with a marine aquarium company, Planeta Pez, which uses these resulting algae to feed marine corals and other living organisms in the aquarium.

For Cano, this system is not only beneficial for the environment, but also has a very important monetary aspect, “because caring for the environment is no longer a cost for the company and these microalgae have an economic value, because they can be marketed », He emphasizes.

This innovation has attracted the eyes of numerous companies and institutions, which have awarded Cátedra Beer for its work to benefit the environment.

Thus, in 2020 it was recognized in the European Business Awards for the Environment and also in the La Verdad Sustainability Awards, in the category ‘Best young initiative for nature conservation’. On the other hand, in 2019 it also received a silver medal at the Barcelona Beer Challenge, but this time for its taste, because as Eduardo Cano points out, “the circular economy does not have to reduce the quality of a product.”