The Russian Defense Ministry is considering the deployment of an aviation regiment of Tu-160 strategic missile carriers in the Far East region, Izvestia’s sources said. So far, no final decision has been made.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, everything will depend on the volume and composition of the state defense order. Currently, within its framework, the Tu-160 bombers are being modernized, as well as the construction of new machines with the “M” index.

If the decision is made positively, then the Tu-160 regiment will become part of the Long-Range Aviation unit, which is based in the Amur Region.

Strategic missile carriers in the Far East will be used to deter the United States and its allies in the region, military expert Yuri Lyamin told Izvestia.

“Particular attention should be paid to Japan, with which we still have territorial disagreements over the South Kuriles. Recently, this state has been increasing its military spending, and also plans to develop strike weapons systems. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen our deterrence forces in order to neutralize the threat from this direction, ”he explained.

The Tu-160 “White Swan” (NATO classification – Blackjack) is a multi-mode supersonic strategic bomber with variable wing geometry. Designed to destroy targets with nuclear and conventional missiles, including in the deep rear. It can reach speeds of up to 2 thousand km / h.

In recent years, the Ministry of Defense has been carrying out a modernization program for this type of aircraft. Between the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Tupolev company in January 2018, a state contract was signed for the supply of the first batch of Tu-160M. In addition, the existing Tu-160s are being upgraded.

