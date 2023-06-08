If an iPhone can do it, why not a Tesla? But would you dare, a refurbished car?

We have to be sustainable and stuff. You can see it in the floods, forest fires and everything in between. It’s all because of us, because we keep buying new stuff. Yes, think about that the next time you order something from Alie Express.

With these fallacies, the second-hand world tries to get us refurbished stuff. Or refurbished, as it is so nicely called. Buying a new iPhone? Why would you, you are more expensive and you are killing humanity. Something like that.

But all joking aside, there is of course nothing wrong with refurbishing old stuff to give them a new life. But does it have a limit? A phone ok, but would you dare to drive a refurbished Tesla?

Do you dare to drive a refurbished Tesla?

Yet that is exactly what you can do soon. A Belgian entrepreneur is planning to refurbish Teslas coming out of the lease. A bit like they already do with ‘ordinary’ cars, but specifically with Teslas.

The man has his eye on the old factories of General Motors in Antwerp, where he can perfectly carry out his plans. Only, is it feasible? That is of course the big question.

Because the big problem with a Tesla, or any electric car, is of course the remaining capacity of the battery. If it only works halfway, you have to replace it and that can cost a lot, 25,000 ekkermen is not a strange amount. And they must be paid. By you.

Is it still worth it then? Or would you not care if you drive an old Tesla with a refurbished battery? Because you are still cheaper than with a new one.

We are interested in your opinion.

