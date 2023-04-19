In Balashikha, on the peak of the house, they found the body of a three-year-old girl who disappeared after the death of the mother of a three-year-old girl

In Balashikha near Moscow, a three-year-old girl, who was considered missing after the death of her mother, was found dead – the body of the child was found just a few meters from the place where the woman died, on the same canopy of the house on Zarechnaya Street. However, they could not find her for about a day. The main version of the tragedy is that a refugee who arrived from Luhansk tried to kill her daughter and commit suicide, but the girl was still alive for some time.

The body of a Russian woman was found on the visor of the house where she lived with her child. A few days before the suicide, the woman entered the entrance with her three-year-old daughter and never left. From the video recordings from the camera in the entrance, it became clear that the girl also did not leave the apartment, but at first her whereabouts were unknown.

From the rented apartment where the family lived, gone girls outerwear. The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) opened a criminal case under the murder article.

Police and volunteers searched for the child all over the area for a day

Investigators examined the entire house – they searched for the child on the roof, in the entrances and the elevator shaft. In addition, divers were looking for a girl in the Pekhorka River, and law enforcement officers examined sewer collectors. They also checked people leaving the entrance with large bags and boxes, and interrogated neighbors.

It was reported that TFR officers with dogs lost trace of a girl.

The body of a three-year-old Russian woman was found the next day on the same visor – she could survive and crawl into a niche under the balcony

It turned out that the deceased child was found under the stove in the hollow space between the balcony of the second floor and the entrance canopy, on which her mother had previously been found dead. Previously, the woman threw her out of the window or tried to commit suicide along with her daughter.

It is assumed that the girl could fall into the niche after falling from a height, or remain alive for some time, and then crawl away from the already dead mother into the niche. Also considered version according to which the body of the deceased was planted. This option was not confirmed by the girl’s injuries typical of a fall from a height.

Related materials:

The mother of the deceased arrived from Lugansk. Her family suspected she had a mental disorder.

Russian woman with her daughter evacuated from the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in February 2022 and rented an apartment in the Moscow region. After the incident, the girl’s grandmother and father also went to the capital from Lugansk.

Refugee, by words sister, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which began to worsen a few days before her death.

One-room apartment, ordinary, clean, well-groomed, tidy. There are children’s things there, everything was neatly folded there. See also Why Coding is an Important Skill for Digital Marketers Family neighbor from Lugansk

How told neighbor, the family where the girl was brought up was prosperous. In an empty apartment, during the inspection, soup was found on the stove, and children’s things lay on the shelves.

In 2022, a similar incident occurred in Moscow

In November 2022, in the Chertanovo district, a woman threw her one-year-old daughter out of a window on the 11th floor. The girl died in the hospital.

In the apartment of the 26-year-old mother of the child, the prosecutor’s office found heaps of garbage. The day before the incident, the Russian woman turned to doctors.