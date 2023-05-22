Refugee Alexander Piskunov, evacuated from Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), spoke about the abuse of civilians by Ukrainian militants.

According to him, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) deliberately fired at the basement – a shelter for civilians from shelling. When, during another attack, he and his neighbors hid there, the plastic ceiling of the cellar caught fire.

When trying to get out, says Piskunov, Ukrainian servicemen began firing at the door. They also did not listen to the requests of the residents – they blocked the exit and waited.

“[Мы] covered with these towels. He began, he said, to open the door again: “Well, at least give me a sip of air, at least?” And that’s it – they still started shooting. They fired at this iron door, it’s good that the iron door is thick metal,” the source said.RIA News“.

At the same time, Piskunov clarified that he did not know exactly which detachment fired at the cellar, however, according to his recollections, there were militants of Azov (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) and Aidar (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) in the vicinity. territory of the Russian Federation).

Earlier, on April 28, Vladimir Kuznetsov, a refugee from Artemovsk, said that mercenaries from Great Britain acted from the Ukrainian side in the battles for the city. As the refugee explained, he managed to identify foreign fighters by speech and stripes.

On May 21, the founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the complete capture of Artemovsk by Russian forces. The operation to take the city lasted 224 days. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation also made an official statement about the liberation of the city.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.