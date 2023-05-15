EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Ena Vinda Munguía could not choose the name of her son. When she found out that her baby had been born, she was already imprisoned in the cellars of the women’s prison in El Salvador, Izalco. From September 2009, the day she gave birth early in the common latrines of the rural canton where she lived, until she held him in her arms for the first time, two months have passed, a conviction for attempted homicide and a lot of confusion and impotence. . This woman, who is 40 years old today, never imagined that an obstetric emergency would separate her from Edwin for eight years, as her grandparents called him; for her, Samuel Antonio.

This Salvadoran woman was given an early delivery without waiting for it. Since she had no resources, she had not been able to afford to go to gynecological appointments. Due to the emergency that she had from her, the Prosecutor’s Office requested 30 years in prison for her. They charged her with attempted murder. “They ended up sentencing me to 15, because the lawyer told me to plead guilty so as not to spend so much time inside,” she says in the garden of the Mujeres Libres house, in San Salvador, a space created by other women who were deprived of freedom for similar cases and that it has become a safe space for them to reintegrate into society.

Vinda served eight years and nine months in prison. His sentence was reduced for good behavior and for participating in an agricultural project. Sitting on a blue plastic chair, wearing a T-shirt with the word sees it (love) written with sequins, tells its story with hardly any expressiveness. As if she wanted to forget that what she narrates about her happened to her. “I don’t wish this on anyone”, she ditch her.

Ena Vinda Munguía rests at the Mujeres Libres house. Rita Machuca

El Salvador has one of the most restrictive laws in the world regarding abortion. In this country of six million inhabitants, accessing a pregnancy termination for any reason is a crime with penalties of up to 12 years; also for the sanitary that recommends or executes it. However, women are often charged with murder which, with the country’s aggravating circumstances, can lead to sentences of up to 50 years in prison. Currently, six women remain behind bars for obstetric emergencies and abortions.

Women who have gone through this situation narrate dozens of atrocities and mistreatment in prison. From intoxicating their water with brandy and forbidding them to go to the infirmary to preventing them from sleeping on mattresses, calling them ‘kid killers’ or threatening to kill them. “The problem is that there comes a time when they really make you feel guilty,” explained Teodora Vásquez, activist and founder of the shelter. Outside of prison, life is not easy either. “Many of us are women who can’t even read or write, from rural and impoverished environments… Add to that the fact that they have a criminal record. How do they return to society? ”, she questions.

After asking that question many times and from her own experience locked up for a decade due to a medical emergency during childbirth, she decided to create this space in 2018 for women who are released from prison and also wonder: “What now?” . Many of them take a few months to realize that the flimsy network that supported them before entering no longer exists. That is when, thanks to word of mouth and the complicity of those who share a similar past, the house of Mujeres Libres becomes a refuge; a place where there are no eyes that judge them and where they receive psychological attention and accompaniment in the search for employment. Rosita, the last Salvadoran to come out, after 13 and a half years behind bars, has already contacted the organization. “They need their space, we don’t insist on them. We just tell them that they are not alone,” adds Vásquez.

Entrance hall of the house of Free Women. Rita Machuca

“Families sometimes reject them because they are ashamed. Others simply do not want to take charge financially”, says Zuleima Beltrán, treasurer of the entity. “In prison, one’s life is stolen. They took 18 years from me with my daughters, ”she says. The eldest of them, Rosmery, died a year and a half ago, in a high-risk pregnancy with endless medical negligence, still unpunished. “She told me that she did not know what things were being injected, that it was for the baby to live. This same system that stole time with my daughter, took her life.”

The house, with several rooms with four blue bunk beds in each one, is a space that is generally a transit area in which some stay with their children until they find a plan B. This space, which is maintained with donations, has accompanied more than about twenty women. “There came a time when I wanted to stop victimizing myself for what happened to me and change our future. Jail neither killed me nor detained me,” Beltrán narrates.

Justice?

Women convicted of abortion in El Salvador are victims of a system that is increasingly distant from the dynamics towards which the region is heading. While countries like Colombia, Argentina or Mexico have completely decriminalized abortion, Central America is still very reluctant to understand that pregnancy interruptions are a matter of human rights in which ideology or religion should not interfere. For Abigail Cortés, coordinator of the legal team of the Citizen Association for the Decriminalization of Abortion, there is a “criminal policy” on the part of the Prosecutor’s Office “that condemns them even before they are tried.”

As she explains, in El Salvador, these women are usually represented by public defenders who have dozens of cases and are not usually specialized. “The expert opinions that are required are either not requested or cannot be assumed,” she indicates. “On the other hand, it is very alarming when you take into account the testimony of the partners of these women. The Prosecutor’s Office brings them as witnesses when they feel offended after the abortion; to receive compensation.” In addition, it points out that in three cases with which the organization has worked, statements by the couples in which they said “they were both waiting with love for the baby” have not been taken into account.

Blanca (not her real name), 40, laments that these things only happen to women like her. “I was very surprised to see that she only criminalized the poor. In jail I never saw any official prisoner or doctor. Did they not have obstetric emergencies? Just the poor ones?” she wonders.

A photograph of the residents in the main room of the Mujeres Libres house. Rita Machuca

Mirna, Ena, Zuleima, Briseyda, Blanca, Teodora… They have all dreamed of turning back time.

—But I couldn’t have prevented the obstetric emergency…

“Yeah, but if I’d known, I would have given birth at home.” Quietly so no one would know.

The one who speaks, while the others nod, is Mirna Ramírez, 55 years old. While she was convalescing on the floor of the public baths in her community, passed out while she was giving birth without knowing it, her neighbor denounced her. The police quickly arrived and took her prisoner while other officers searched the little store that he ran in search of evidence like scissors or pills. “They turned everything around, everything. They treated me like a criminal. My neighbor told them that I was putting on girdles during the pregnancy, that she had it raised ”. Sighs. “I didn’t find out until later that she had had a girl and that she was born alive.”

She also did not choose her daughter’s name. Briseyda is 20 years old today and has memories of a childhood full of holes and questions. She grew up going to jail every Sunday, thinking that was where her mother worked. In adolescence, her excuses were no longer credible, but the uncles she lived with did not dare to tell her the truth. She discovered it one day under the mattress where she found the sentencing papers, with words she did not understand: attempted murder. “When I found out, I never thought it was true, because otherwise they wouldn’t have allowed him to get close to me. I thought that if he didn’t want to tell me it was because it must be difficult. She hermetically kept the secret from her until she was 15 years old. “It was hard for me to tell her mom, because my uncles had taken possession of me. They disputed my love.

“They called me a ‘bad mother’ because I supposedly tried to have an abortion. But nobody cared that my daughter grew up without me, ”explains her mother, who served 12 years behind bars and today suffers from breast cancer. Her daughter, Briseyda, confesses that lately she is suffering “strong crises” and that she cannot sleep thinking about the little time she has spent with her mother. “Feeling that we could run out at any moment is very difficult,” she laments.

Portrait of Mirna Ramirez. Rita Machuca

The persecution of women who abort voluntarily or involuntarily in the Central American country has almost three decades of history. In 1998, El Salvador amended the Constitution to include that “life begins at conception.” The rights they gave to the fetus have since competed with those of women. International organizations have ruled multiple times in favor of the weighting between the two, so that those of the fetus are “gradual and not absolute”, that they do not serve to regress with respect to those of the pregnant woman. And much less so that their decisions or illnesses automatically give rise to criminal sanctions.

Since 2009, 70 women who were victims of obstetric emergencies and Salvadoran legislation have been released from prison. Bizarre requirements have been imposed on many of them, such as not being able to drink alcohol or having to go to mass periodically. “This happens many times. And it goes against the autonomy of women. Behind, there is a belief that this way they can be compensated, ”says Cortés. “We should not do what we do with the little money that comes from committed people,” says Beltrán, while playing with her youngest daughter. “The State was wrong. And he’s still making a mistake by putting us in jail for medical emergencies. Those errors should be fixed by them. But, with or without them, our dreams will not remain stagnant.