The covid-19 pandemic has set its sights on the urgency of an educational reform, focused on the training of students in health areas, mainly on the subject of specialties, said the former delegate of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), in the West Region of the entity, Enrique Gómez Bravo Topete.

The now rector of the University of Health of the State of Mexico (UNSA) pointed out that although for several years different proposals to reform educational plans have been analyzed, as well as the offer of medical specialties, the health contingency of covid-19, has shown the urgency of this.

He pointed out that Such reform would have to take as a basis the new needs of society in Mexico, especially in view of the increase in chronic degenerative diseases, which requcome from specific treatmentsHence the importance of training specialists to meet this demand.

“We are not planning the way we are preparing our medical students, in Mexico we need a formal reform in what is the preparation in the medical field. Everywhere, throughout the country, it is a national phenomenon that despite the fact that time has shown us that we need to do it, we have not done it ”.

He said that unfortunately in the country, and in the entity, the specialists required by the current health system are not being trained, among them, cardiologists, interventional radiologists, endocrinologists, among other areas.

“In Mexico we have very bad planning to graduate students, we do not prepare the doctors we need, we need to close the plastic specialties, receive very few students in gynecology, anesthesiology, pediatrics and surgery in general ”.

Economic impact of the pandemic is also perceived in the education sector

He explained that this private university, currently cIt has an enrollment of 747 students, with a greater demand in the areas of medicine and nursing; derived from the economic effects of the pandemic has registered a desertion close to 4 percent, a lower index, compared to other institutions.

“It was not only the confinement, it was the economic consequences, which affected many families. At the national level, it is estimated that 30 percent of young people who were in the private sector, in the private sector, had to abandon their studies”.

To deal with this crisis, he added, in this institution different incentives are offered, among them, discounts of up to 50 percent, in addition to a scholarship program, in its different degrees, among them, Nutrition, recently created; Physical Therapy, Psychology, Nursing and Surgeon.

