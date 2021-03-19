Brand Studio

On March 19, World Sleep Day is celebrated, which aims to celebrate the benefits of restful sleep and to raise awareness about the problems that poor sleep can cause. This year’s theme is “Regular Sleep for a Healthy Future.”

Respecting the hours of sleep necessary for each stage of life is very important. Improves quality of life and provides many benefits. Today, many people find it difficult to get a deep rest and in the right amount. This can cause damage to health and that is why it should be taken into account.

Good sleep supports the immune system, improves attention, memory and general appearance. It helps control weight and makes us feel energized to carry out daily activities. On the contrary, poor sleep produces disorders in the nervous, endocrine and immune systems and other complications.

The World Sleep Society Foundation gives some tips for regulating sleep. It’s great to set a regular sleep and wake schedule and stick to it on a regular basis. It is recommended to wear comfortable and fresh clothes and that the temperature in the room is comfortable. You should avoid taking long naps during the day and also eating or exercising a few hours before going to sleep. To sleep well, you should not drink drinks such as coffee, tea or alcohol, or foods such as chocolate at least 6 hours before going to rest. Being aware of the problem of lack of sleep is good to start looking for solutions such as consulting a specialist.

On this date, different brands came together to tell their proposals when it comes to offering the solution for a quality rest. These are companies dedicated to the production of mattresses, which work every day to make people sleep better.

Piero accompanies its clients with a new place where they can find the ideal mattress thanks to a blanket that analyzes the pressure exerted by the body on the base and suggests the appropriate models. The brand also offers comprehensive solutions to sleep in the best way, with accessories that help enhance rest, such as Bluebrockers glasses or smart watches that help control the number of hours of rest.

In the meantime, Simmons makes available to its clients its trajectory of more than 100 years and the experience of a brand that at every step creates a new milestone of interest for the industry and for people. To celebrate World Sleep Day, the brand, in its Belmo line, offers a 10% discount for all those who purchase a product through its online store.

For its part, La Cardeuse proposes your best option for a restful sleep with its LIP Foam and LIP Pocket mattresses. Both have Intelligent Topper and combine two layers of soft foam and memory foam from both sides of the mattress. Its knitted fabric has the highest quality. The LIP design and the premium development of its materials ensure a ventilated surface, free from mites, dust, allergies, heat and excessive perspiration. The LIP Foam model, meanwhile, has a High Density foam base and its height is 34 cm. The LIP Pocket, meanwhile, has pocket springs (individually sheathed), a triple reinforced steel perimeter frame, and side stabilizers, complemented by an extra high-density foam frame. It also has Individual Move technology and a solid wood structure upholstered in composé with the mattress. It has reinforced legs perfectly distributed to optimize weight containment and comfort. Its height is 40 cm.

Facyca provides an option for those who need a good mattress but do not have enough space at home. It does so with its sofa beds, which not only offer comfort and convenience but also design and practicality. The brand also focuses on people who require special care and need folding beds. For them, it offers a variety of products with different mobility options. The idea is that everyone finds their ideal support.