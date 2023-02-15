The motorist who hit Erika Niemiz told the authorities that he had not seen her because of the reflection of the sun

A very unpleasant episode took place in the early hours of this morning in Udine. A woman named Erika Niemiz she was run over while jogging through the streets of the Friulian capital. Timely intervention by the police and rescuers aboard the medical car and ambulance, but there was nothing to be done for the lady.

One more dramatic death on Italian roadswhich ended the life of a still very young person with a life ahead of him.

It all happened in an instant this morning, just before 8:00, in the area of ​​the Udine football stadium, the former “Friuli”, now called Dacia Arena.

The lady had gone out as usual to make one race and was passing near a pedestrian crossing between via Candonio and viale Candolini.

Suddenly, a motorist, a 53 year old man resident of the city, aboard a dark-colored VolksWagen Tiguan, ran over her in full. She came from the ring road and was traveling towards Udine Centro.

Erika was thrown several meters away and stopped, lifeless, on the asphalt in the center of the roadway.

The first to provide assistance was the motorist, who stopped and immediately contacted i emergency numbers. Rescuers aboard a medical car and an ambulance attended the scene. The latter, unfortunately, could not help but ascertain the death of the jogger.

An investigation has been opened into the death of Erika Niemiz

Also on site police. A team of the Local Police, the Carabinieri of the Udine command and the State Police, who carried out all the relevant findings and managed the traffic during the operations.

The motorist, who could now be charged with traffic homicidehe stated he was blinded by the sun and that I haven’t seen Erika Niemiz.

In the meantime, many i condolence messages appeared on the web in these hours, which remember the woman for the radiance, the joy and the smile always on her face.

Meanwhile, some arise citizenswho told the local newspapers about the danger of that stretch of road for those who find themselves traveling on foot, running or by bicycle.