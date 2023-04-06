Real Madrid secured their place in the final of the Copa del Rey after beating FC Barcelona 4-0 on Wednesday. His figure and top scorer, Karim Benzema, led a new Merengue recital.

Karim Benzema did not disappoint. Thanks to three goals and an assist from the Frenchman, Real Madrid – beaten 1-0 in the first leg – turned the tide and beat Barcelona 4-0 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday 5 April. Thus, they will face Osasuna in the final of the Copa del Rey in Spain.

The meringues unlocked their game just before the break, in a counterattack led by Vinicius Jr. and Benzema, when 45 minutes of the first half had already elapsed. The Brazilian scored the team’s first goal.

Then the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner propelled his team into the final by slotting a perfect ball into the base of Marc-André ter Stegen’s left post in the 50th minute. And soon after, he converted from the penalty spot, then that Vinicius was knocked down in the culé area. His hat trick It came in the 81st minute.

Benzema celebrates after scoring against Barcelona this Wednesday, April 5. © Albert Gea / Reuters

A dream spring for the French center forward, author of a majestic treble on Sunday against Valladolid in La Liga, and an important goal against Liverpool to confirm the classification of the meringues to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

On Wednesday, once again, he flaunted his class. In the first goal he returned the ball to Vinicius, who saw his shot stopped on Jules Koundé’s line, before the “nine” pounced on the ball to push it into the net. On the second goal, he boosted the beautiful drive and received a perfect assist from Luka Modric. In the third, he took advantage of Franck Kessié’s clumsiness, who crushed “Vini’s” foot in the box. And in the fourth, he once again led a counterattack directed by the Brazilian to calmly finish off from the right.

A new recital for the Real Madrid striker, who has already scored 25 goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

The Barça falls again

Instead, the disappointment is immense for the Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández, who dreamed of depriving Real Madrid of a second trophy this season after winning the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. But he is still on his way to seize his throne as La Liga champion.

After three classic wins in a row, Barça fell at home, before the 94,902 spectators at the Camp Nou. A nightmare for the Blaugrana defense, who have only conceded nine goals since the start of the La Liga season, and who scored four this Wednesday.

After receiving the goals, the culés tried to react, with attacks by Alex Baldé or an improbable irruption in the area by Ronald Araújo. But nothing worked.

Ronald Araújo, motivates his team in the semifinal of the Spanish King’s Cup between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium. © Joan Mateu Parra / AP

The public also died down a bit, after feeling motivated at the start of the game. The culés chanted the name of the soccer star Leo Messi. Some songs that show the intention of many to recover the old legend of him, at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

“See you in Seville”

For Ancelotti, the evening was a success: the Italian coach had opted for a very offensive composition, with Rodrygo on the right wing and Fede Valverde behind, but the intensity displayed by his players proved him right.

The meringues had promised, after the defeat in the semifinals at the Bernabéu, that Real Madrid would win at least one trophy this season. Now they have a new card: if La Liga seems lost, the whites will have a chance against Osasuna, who beat Athletic Bilbao (1-0, 1-1).

There will be a month left for another potential final: the Champions League, on June 10 in Istanbul.

with AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French.