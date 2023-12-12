Istanbul (AFP)

Football league matches were suspended, until further notice, after one of the referees was subjected to a “punch” from Ankara President Cucu, after a 1-1 draw with Rizespor, according to what the game federation announced.

Faruk Kodja, president of Ankaracucu club, threw a strong punch at referee Halil Umut Miller's face on the field after the match, which resulted in him being injured in the eye.

The Turkish Federation said, “This despicable attack did not target only Halil Umut Miller. This inhuman and despicable attack was carried out against all parties concerned with Turkish football, and in coordination with our state, all criminal measures were taken against those responsible and instigators of this inhuman attack.”

The statement added, “The responsible club, the club president, its directors, and all the criminals who attacked Khalil Umut Miller will be punished in the most severe ways.”

He explained, “In accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors of the Turkish Football Federation, matches in all leagues were postponed indefinitely.”

Miller fell to the ground as a result of Koga's punch, in light of the chaos on the field, before he was transferred to the hospital to receive treatment.

Rizespor equalized the score in stoppage time of the match, after Ankaracucu had been ahead throughout the periods.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the incident that occurred in the capital, Ankara.

Erdogan wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter): “Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sports are not compatible with violence.” He added, “We will never allow acts of violence to occur in Turkish sports.”