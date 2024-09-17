London (Reuters)

Referee Anthony Taylor will not referee a Premier League match next weekend after being subjected to abuse on social media following Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Bournemouth and amid a Premier League investigation.

The 45-year-old referee showed a record number of yellow cards in the English Premier League, amounting to 14 warnings during Saturday’s match, including eight to Chelsea players.

A spokesman for England’s referees’ body said Taylor would be the fourth official for two matches next weekend after being subjected to abuse on social media. The matches are Southampton v Ipswich on Saturday and Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest on Sunday.