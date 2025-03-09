03/09/2025



Updated at 8:05 p.m.





An referee has been transferred this Sunday to the hospital after suffering “serious injuries” following the aggression of an amateur which has faced him at the end of a cadet football match between the Aranda Riber Sports Club and the Capiscol Club de Fútbol, ​​held this morning in the annexes of the Juan Carlos Higuero stadium in Aranda de Duero (Burgos).

The Aranda Riber Sports Club has shown its statement in a statement “Deep” indignation and repulsionin addition to the “most energetic” condemns before the “unacceptable” incident that occurred at the end of the game. “Not only attempts against the physical and emotional integrity of a person who was performing their work with delivery and commitment, but also undermines the fundamental values ​​of sport, especially in the context of base sport, where it seeks to instill principles of respect, clean play and education among the youngest,” he added, he collects

In addition, he has wanted a “fast” and “complete” recovery to the assaulted referee, both physical and emotional so that he can continue with the performance of his work.

The club has considered that fans have a “crucial” responsibility, since their behavior in the stands must be an “example” for young people.









For the last one, the Aranda Riber has called for sports authorities and responsible organizations to take “forceful” and “effective measures that guarantee the safety of all participantsincluding referees. “It is necessary that clear and strict protocols are established to prevent and punish any type of aggression or violent behavior in the football fields,” the note has pointed out. In this sense, he said that, as a sports entity, It does not rule out adopting legal actions against this “unacceptable”.