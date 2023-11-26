The epidemic of ligament ruptures has surpassed the players’ ranks and has extended to the refereeing team, when the German international referee suffered this injury Felix Brych.

The referee could not complete the Eintracht Frankfurt-Stuttgart match on Saturday. It was his 344th match, which equaled the record for most matches coached in the Bundesliga, a mark held by Wolfgang Stark since May 2017.

It was the 32nd minute when Brych was injured. He was treated by the local club’s physiotherapists and doctors and returned to direct the match, but at half-time, advised by the doctors, he decided not to continue.

As announced by the German Federation The examinations he underwent, including MRI, confirmed the rupture of ligaments in his right knee.

“It is what it is. That’s life. Now I’m here and I have the record. I’m also happy about that. On the other hand, I’m also depressed,” said the German referee.

The fourth referee, Patrick Schwengerswas in charge of replacing him, making his debut in the highest category of German football.

Felix Brych memimpin laga Bundesliga ke-344nya semalam. Itu membuatnya menyamai rekor laga terbanyak wasit di Bundesliga, yang sebelumnya dipegang Wolfgang Stark. Akan tetapi, dia harus menderita will yield cruciate ligament di laga tersebut. GWS, Felix!pic.twitter.com/Db4urXUAZJ — Spieltag Indonesia (@SpieltagIndo) November 26, 2023

EFE

More sports news