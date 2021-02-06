A river flooded an Indonesian village, covering it in dark red after floods swept through a nearby batik dyes factory, on Saturday, sparking a wave of interaction on social media.

Thousands of Twitter users showed pictures and videos of the village of Jinjot, south of the city of Pekalongan in Central Java, which was submerged in dark red water, which some users said looked like blood.

Aya Arik-Arik said on Twitter, “I am very afraid that these pictures will fall into the hands of those who spread hoaxes … stories that promote fear about signs of the end of the world and the sky is raining blood and so on.”

Pekalongan is famous for making batik, a traditional Indonesian method that uses wax to resist water-based dyes for painting on fabrics.

A “red” flood floods an Indonesian village

Dimas Arja Yudha, an official at the Disaster Prevention Agency in Pekalongan, confirmed the authenticity of the photos posted on social media.

“The red flood is caused by the batik dyes that were struck by the flood,” the official said. After a while, it will disappear when mixed with rain. ”