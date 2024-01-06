Iran raises red flag of revenge over Jamkaran Mosque after Kerman attack

A red flag of revenge was raised over the Jamkaran Mosque in the Iranian city of Qom. This was done after the terrorist attack on January 3 in the province of Kerman, during which terrorists of the “Islamic State” (ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) detonated two bombs along the path of a funeral procession on the occasion of the anniversary of the death of the Iranian General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qassem Soleimani .

The number of victims as a result of the explosion reached 103 people. A total of 284 people were injured. Later, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi announced the arrest of those involved in the terrorist attack. According to a Tehran spokesman, intelligence systems “were able to find good leads.” “A number of people involved in this incident have been detained and information about them will be announced later by the security services,” Vahidi said.

Iran raised the red flag in 2020

The commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC, General Soleimani, was hit by a US airstrike in Baghbad on January 3, 2020. Khamenei said that the country will not forgive the Americans for what happened and will definitely respond to them properly. Then the flag of revenge was also raised over Jamkaran.

Five days later, on January 8, 2020, IRGC units launched a missile attack on US military facilities in Iraq. The operation was called Operation Martyr Soleimani. 15 surface-to-surface missiles were fired at American bases. Iran reported the death of 80 Americans. The United States, in turn, indicated that there were no casualties. The Pentagon later admitted that the number of casualties as a result of Iran's attack on US bases in Iraq exceeded 60.

After this, Iran's permanent representative to the UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, said that revenge for General Soleimani had taken place, Tehran would not take new military actions in the absence of aggression from the United States. “All our actions were proportional to the murder of the general,” the diplomat said.

Iranian military ordered to avoid direct conflict with US

Following the Kerman attack, Iranian leader and spiritual leader Ali Khamenei secretly called on commanders to show “strategic patience” and avoid direct conflict with the United States at all costs. The politician ordered that retaliatory actions be limited to operations against Israel and attacks by “proxy groups” on US bases, the New York Times writes. At the same time, in a speech to citizens, Khamenei promised a tough response and punishment to both the direct perpetrators and the organizers of the terrorist attack.

In response, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that the United States is not looking for a conflict with Iran, but will not allow its military to be endangered in the Middle East. As a representative of the American military department clarified, Washington does not seek conflict with these groups. “However, we are not going to stand by and allow our forces to be threatened without ensuring their reliable security,” he said.