Red Dead Redemption 2 is undoubtedly one of the main Rockstar games currently, whose content and expansion, such as the online section, has been significantly important and is full of curiosities. Recently, A Red Dead Online player has appeared in an unreleased region of Mexico, sparking a host of theories and rumors about what this new area could really mean within the game.

Through the famous forum Reddit, the player named u / hahfooni uploaded a video showing the interesting and peculiar find, where he discovered a completely unreleased region for Red Dead Online, while exploring the dangerous old west. The player appears to have traveled to a part of Mexico, the region of which is currently not available in the game, but was in the original Red Dead Redemption game.

(Click the image to see the video)

As we can see in the video, the user found this region within the title when completing a reward. When he reappeared in the game, he was already installed north of the San Luis River, in an area where players normally shouldn’t be. While the user did not explore the site much to see what else they could find, it can be noted that it is not part of the game.

It is unknown if this region is a programming error (which usually happens), or is new content that will arrive in the title in the future and that was simply leaked to Rockstar. It would not be strange if it was the last option, since the company is constantly supporting Red Dead Online, to fill it with content so that it can continue to grow to clearly catch up with GTA Online.

