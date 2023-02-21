Neymar was famous for being injured every year before the end of February or the beginning of March, days before his sister Rafaela’s birthday, which falls on the 11th of next month.

9 absences in 10 years

The story began in 2013 when Neymar was injured in order to stay away from his team’s matches and then appear with his sister at her birthday party on social media, but it was a normal event at the time that some did not stop at.

In the next three years, Neymar was suspended to miss his team in matches that coincided with his sister’s birthday in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

In 2017, Neymar continued to be absent from the stadiums, coinciding with his sister’s birthday, to repeat the matter again in 2018 and 2019.

The year 2020 saw the French League stop in March to face the Covid-19 pandemic, but in 2021 Neymar returned to absence at the same time as the injury.

The year 2022 witnessed the only exception for the Brazilian star in the last 10 years, as he did not miss his team due to injury or suspension, to appear against Bordeaux and shine by scoring a goal.

This year, the usual absence at the same time became imminent, as Paris Saint-Germain announced that Neymar had suffered a sprained ankle, which required a period of treatment and rehabilitation that could reach 3 weeks. at least.

Neymar accusations

Some have accused Neymar of intentionally being absent from the stadiums to be with his sister on the day she celebrates her birthday, given that the two enjoy a wonderful relationship that is always reflected in social networking sites and photographers’ lenses.

Neymar is so proud of his sister that he put her picture tattooed on his arm, and always accompanies her on important occasions.