London (Reuters)

Recovered Sterling pound From the lowest level in a week against the dollar, today, Tuesday, and also rose against the euro, with the decline of the US currency; Due to improved investor appetite for risk in the asset markets.

The sterling rose 0.47% to $ 1.3738 by 16.00 GMT, and rose 0.25% against the euro, to 88.53 pence.

The sterling gains came despite figures published earlier today that showed that Unemployment rate in Britain It recorded its highest level in nearly five years in the three months through November.