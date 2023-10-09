A recording of conversations between Ural Airlines pilots before landing in a field has been released

Telegram-The Aviatorschina channel published a recording of a dialogue between pilots in the cockpit of a Ural Airlines plane before an emergency landing in a field near Novosibirsk.

The channel notes that this is the final part of the transcript, the conversation took place a few minutes before the Airbus A320 landed.

The co-pilot reminded the aircraft captain that there was not enough fuel. In response, he urged him to “pull yourself together.” The crew member reported to the dispatcher that there was only enough fuel for 11 minutes, this amount would not be enough to reach Novosibirsk, so the decision was made to find a site and land.

The pilots received the command to descend to flight level 100, then to 80. The controller wished them good luck.

After this, the commander and co-pilot discuss where the plane can land. Among the options was a road or a clearing in the forest. An emergency landing was reported to the ground. The aircraft captain once again called on his colleague to remain calm.

Then came the sound of landing, the crew member informed the controller that all was well.

The Ural Airlines plane made an emergency landing on the ground on the morning of September 12. According to preliminary data, there was a hydraulic failure. There were 161 people on board, 23 of them were children.