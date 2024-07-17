The four sons of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are all involved in politics: there is a councilman and a candidate for councilman, a deputy and a senator. The latter, Flávio, the eldest, is the one with the most formal profile, far removed from his father’s outbursts. But he is also the one who has given him the most headaches: from connections with the Rio de Janeiro militia to investigations into embezzlement of public funds and money laundering. The latest scandal is an audio recording that came to light this week and shows that Bolsonaro Sr. used the powers given to him by the presidency to try to shield his son from justice.

The recording dates back to August 2020, when Bolsonaro was still president. At a table in the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, the seat of government, the then Brazilian president, the head of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (ABIN), the minister in charge of the Institutional Security Cabinet (the body in charge of the security of the president and his family) and two of Flávio Bolsonaro’s lawyers are gathered. The reason for the meeting: to see what can be done to save the senator from a case that investigated the embezzlement of public funds during the time when he was a deputy in the legislative assembly of the state of Rio.

In the recorded conversation, ABIN director Alexandre Ramagem proposes opening administrative proceedings against the tax inspectors who were following Flávio in order to annul the investigations. Bolsonaro agrees and also suggests that the lawyers speak with the head of the tax office and the head of the Federal Data Processing Service to “resolve the matter.” According to the Federal Police investigation that is now investigating this whole plot, the plan agreed upon at the meeting was put into motion: the intelligence agency illegally spied on the inspectors in search of “dirty laundry” and “political connections.” In fact, the courts ultimately annulled the evidence against Flávio due to procedural errors and the case was closed in 2022.

The recording of the meeting lasts just over an hour and Bolsonaro speaks little. The then president, as if prophesying what was going to happen, goes so far as to say: “And make it very clear – we never know if someone is recording something – that we are not looking to favor anyone.” In reality, Bolsonaro knew that he was being recorded. What he did not know is that the audio would see the light of day. The recording was made precisely by the head of intelligence, Ramagem, his trusted man. As Ramagem himself explained these days amid all the excitement, the meeting was recorded because they wanted to set a trap for someone who would attend the meeting making an “unrepublican” offer to Bolsonaro and they wanted to have evidence of the crime. Everything indicates that they were waiting for an emissary of the then governor of Rio de Janeiro, Judge Wilson Witzel, who at that time was another figure of the extreme right that Bolsonaro saw as a rival who could overshadow him. At the meeting, Bolsonaro says that the governor of Rio offered to solve his son’s problems in exchange for a lifetime seat on the Federal Supreme Court.

But at the meeting, the supposed person Bolsonaro and the top intelligence official were going to catch red-handed did not show up. Ramagem apparently forgot to delete the recording from his computer, and it could now be key evidence to prove that his boss used the most sensitive structures of the State to protect his son. His clumsiness could also ruin his electoral plans. Ramagem is now a little-known, run-of-the-mill congressman, but Bolsonaro entrusted him with the difficult task of winning the mayoralty of Rio de Janeiro in the municipal elections that Brazil will hold in October. The release of the audio has strained the relationship between the two and there are rumours that Bolsonaro is thinking of changing his candidate.

The file was found by the police last week in the latest chapter of the case investigating how the Bolsonaro clan used Brazilian intelligence for its own benefit. The investigation began months ago and it is now known that there were at least 33,000 illegal accesses to spy on opposition politicians, judges or journalists. In this latest phase, the police arrested five people: police officers and public officials who supplied far-right circles on the Internet with false information to attack mainly the judges of the Supreme Court.

