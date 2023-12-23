Konstantinov called a record number of violations during the transfer of Crimea to the Ukrainian SSR

During the transfer of Crimea to the Ukrainian SSR in 1954, a record number of violations of the legislation in force at that time was committed. The head of the peninsula's parliament, co-chairman of the special working group, Vladimir Konstantinov, called this legal nihilism.

The republic has repeatedly stated its intention to restore historical justice and give an adequate legal assessment of this process. The Crimean region was part of the RSFSR until February 19, 1954, when the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR issued a decree transferring it to the Ukrainian SSR. The author of the initiative was Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

Regional authorities have collected materials to go to court

Konstantinov emphasized that he does not know what prevented the procedure for transferring the peninsula by law in 1954.

But on the other hand, if legally verified decisions were made, we would now have nothing to challenge and we would have no grounds for filing a lawsuit

Vladimir Konstantinov, head of the Crimean parliament

It is noted that the working group under the Crimean parliament has completed the preparation of a request to the Constitutional Court of Russia on the compliance of the USSR Law of April 26, 1954 on the transfer of the peninsula to Ukraine with the Constitution of the country.

As a result, gross violations of three constitutions were revealed: the USSR, the RSFSR and the Ukrainian SSR.

The preparation of an appeal to the Constitutional Court was announced back in June

Back in June, a working group of the Crimean parliament began preparing an appeal to the Russian Constitutional Court to cancel the 1954 decree on the transfer of the peninsula from the RSFSR to the Ukrainian SSR.

“First, a draft resolution will be formed, which will be adopted by the State Council of the republic. We must also receive all the conclusions, including from the state legal department of the president, that this issue may be within the scope of consideration,” Konstantinov explained then.

According to the parliamentarian, declaring the decision to transfer Crimea from the RSFSR to the Ukrainian SSR illegal is important from a historical and moral point of view.

In Crimea, they have repeatedly stated the illegitimacy of the transfer of the peninsula

In November, Konstantinov expressed the opinion that the transfer of Crimea to the Ukrainian SSR in 1954 was carried out behind the scenes. He also called this decision a crime. According to him, to implement the transfer of the peninsula, it was necessary to adopt a number of regulations, but it was impossible to coordinate them.

In turn, the co-chairman of the special working group, head of the legislation committee of the Crimean parliament, Sergei Trofimov, spoke about the illegitimacy of the transfer of the peninsula. According to him, independent historians came to the conclusion that there were no grounds for the transfer of Crimea to the Ukrainian SSR.

We will seek the repeal of all acts of 1954 that formalized this arbitrariness. The working group discussed the events preceding the 1954 decision and objective facts of violations of Union legislation

Vladimir Konstantinov, head of the Crimean parliament

At the same time, Konstantinov noted that it is impossible to repeal the acts of 1954, but it is quite possible to state the insignificance of these documents.