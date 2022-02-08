By February, 2022 the share of the companies in Russia which practice remote work of employees reached record indicators, having exceeded a half. This is evidenced by the results of a survey of the SuperJob service. RBC.

As the survey showed, in total, 51 percent of the surveyed companies announced about employees who switched to remote work. At the same time, in four out of ten Russians, more than 30 percent of the staff work at home. Most remote work was observed only at the height of the pandemic – in May 2020: then employees working from home were in 59 percent of companies, experts noted.

At the same time, the number of companies that have remote employees has grown significantly over the past two to three weeks. Prior to that, 31 percent of companies in the state reported remote workers.

In Moscow and St. Petersburg, remote work is most common. In the Russian capital, 68 percent of employers use remote work, in St. Petersburg – 63 percent of companies.

Most often, employees of the following areas are transferred to remote work: information technology, accounting and finance, sales and customer service, personnel management and personnel, procurement and supply.

On February 1, Russian employers were advised, if possible, to transfer the maximum number of employees to a remote format due to an increase in the incidence of coronavirus. The Ministry of Labor reminded that the transfer of an employee to remote work does not serve as a basis for reducing wages while maintaining the volume of tasks performed.