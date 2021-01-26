NEW YORK (Reuters) – hit Standard & Poor’s 500 Index A record high at the open on Tuesday, buoyed by positive results for companies including General Electric and Johnson & Johnson, as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day monetary policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.5 points, equivalent to 0.03%, to 30,968.55 points, while the Standard & Poor’s rose 7.6 points, or 0.20%, to 3,862.96 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 45.7 points, or 0.34%, to 13,681,717 points.