A post appeared on the Internet, in which, allegedly, the former chairman of the KGB of Belarus, Vadim Zaitsev, is discussing with two employees of the anti-terrorist special unit “Alpha” the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet and other critics of President Alexander Lukashenko. “Film” posted Telegram– NEXTA Live channel of opposition journalist Stepan Putilo.

As stated in the description, the recording was made in April 2012, it was transferred to Brussels by a former employee of the Belarusian special forces Igor Makar. On the recording, “KGB officers” are discussing ways to eliminate people who “crow” in Germany. Mentioned are Oleg Alkaev, Vladimir Borodach and Vyacheslav Dudkin.

Zaitsev declares that “the president is waiting for these clear measures”, it is necessary to “provoke a natural explosion, fire, murder.”

“You need to work on Sheremet, who *** (tired of – approx. “Lenta.ru”). We will make a bookmark and so on, so that this rat will not be collected at all, no arms or legs, ”the KGB chairman also says on the note.

As Euroradio reports, an expert from the US National Center for Media Forensics analyzed the “tape” and found no obvious traces of audio manipulations.

Earlier, an audio recording appeared on the Internet, in which a man with a voice similar to the voice of the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus, Yuri Karaev, ordered the imprisonment of the famous blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, the husband of ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Sheremet died in Kiev in 2016 as a result of the explosion of his car. At the end of 2019, participants in the war in Donbass were detained in Ukraine, who were accused of organizing a crime. According to the investigation, they wanted to destabilize the situation in the country.