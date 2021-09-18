A record number of people infected with COVID-19 has been recorded in Belarus. It is reported by Telegram-channel of the Ministry of Health of the Republic.

Over the past day, Belarusian doctors have confirmed infection with coronavirus in 1986 people. Prior to this, the largest number of infected people was recorded on September 16 (1979 new cases) and December 11, 2020 (1975 cases).

According to the Ministry of Health, 514,446 patients with COVID-19 have been registered in Belarus since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 501 659 people have recovered to date, 3991 have died.

Earlier, the department announced the beginning of a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. According to the chairman of the Council of the Republic Natalya Kochanova, this turned out to be connected, in particular, with the growth of other seasonal diseases.

Prior to this, the Minister of Health of Belarus Dmitry Pinevich said that Belarusian citizens would be vaccinated with the domestic vaccine against COVID-19 in the first half of 2023.