In Russia, over the past day, a record number of new cases of coronavirus infection was detected – 12 126, according to the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel on Friday 9 October. Before that, the maximum daily gain was fixed May 11 – on that day, COVID-19 was confirmed in 11 656 Russians.

Related materials

As of October 9, there are cases in all 85 regions of the country. Most cases are in Moscow (3701), St. Petersburg (469) and the Moscow region (411). The Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Okrugs have the least number of new cases (2 and 4, respectively). Also, 201 patients with COVID-19 died per day, 7092 people recovered…

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,272,238 cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia, of which 1,009,421 people have recovered, 22,257 people have died.

Earlier, Olga Lebedinskaya, Associate Professor of the Department of Economic Theory of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, said that the peak incidence of coronavirus infection in Russia can be expected by mid-November. However, she noted that after the New Year holidays, the situation should stabilize. The expert emphasized that the growth rates of cases at this stage are not so terrible. According to Lebedinskaya, diagnostics have become better, and more and more tests are being carried out to detect coronavirus.