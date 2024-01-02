Russia fired a record number of Kinzhal missiles at Kyiv on January 2

A record number of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were fired at Kyiv. This was reported by the Telegram channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” (RusVesna).

A massive blow was delivered to Kyiv, Kharkov, Lvov, Odessa and other cities of Ukraine on the morning of Friday, December 29. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that critically important facilities were attacked: a military plant in Kyiv and a port in Odessa. Deaths and injuries were reported. Explosions also occurred in Kyiv on the nights of January 1 and 2.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Ukrainian military monitors displayed targets in almost all airspace

Speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ignat said that Ukrainian military personnel have not seen so many targets on their monitors at the same time for a long time. According to him, Moscow launched “everything except the Calibers,” in particular, the Kinzhal, S-300, cruise and ballistic missiles, UAVs, Kh-22 or Kh-32. “The monitors showed targets in virtually all airspace, in all areas and in all directions,” he said after the Dec. 29 strikes.

At the same time, retired Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleg Starikov said that Russian missile attacks were carried out on warehouses and Western weapons at air bases. The officer noted that the main objective of the massive attack was the liquidation of Ukrainian weapons warehouses, another goal was the destruction of air defense systems.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / RIA Novosti

Military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, suggested that the attacks on Ukraine were Russia’s response to the attack of the large landing ship Novocherkassk on December 26 in the port of Feodosia.

Ukraine admitted powerlessness in the face of the Russian X-22 missile

Ignat also admitted the powerlessness of Ukrainian air defense systems against the Russian X-22 missile. He confirmed that since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO), the Ukrainian Armed Forces have not been able to shoot down a single one of them. He pointed out that the X-22 supersonic long-range air-launched anti-ship cruise missile “flies at a speed of 4 thousand kilometers per hour, it approaches the target most often along a ballistic trajectory, so special means are needed to intercept it.”

According to the speaker, these ammunition can be shot down by the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM). In addition, Ignat believes that this air defense system is supposedly capable of coping with Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Previously, Ignat also spoke about the difficulties in defeating Russian missiles that are capable of maneuvering in flight. “It even turns 180 degrees in order to complicate the work of air defense by abruptly changing routes,” he explained. The military officer noted that attack drones circling in the sky also confuse Ukrainian air defense.