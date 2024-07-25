The Israeli prime minister made several comments and statements in his lengthy speech to the joint session of Congress, which was boycotted by dozens of Democratic representatives, including his vision for the Gaza Strip in the post-war period, the alliance that Israel seeks to form to confront Iran, as well as his praise for American efforts to support his country in confronting Hamas and Hezbollah.

What was striking during the session was the loud applause and whistling by the American representatives for the Israeli Prime Minister’s speech, which reached a record number, as counted by the “Sky News Arabia” website, of 81 times in the speech that came in about 52 minutes since he entered the hall amidst widespread celebration.

This means that the rate of applause for Netanyahu inside Congress was once every 40 seconds, intermittently.

The scene of Netanyahu’s entrance from the Congress hall to the main platform to deliver his speech witnessed the longest period of applause, reaching about 3.13 minutes, until the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, announced that he would be given the floor.

Netanyahu’s announcement of the stories of four Israeli soldiers who participated in the war in the Gaza Strip also received loud applause as he shared their stories with members of Congress.

Netanyahu praised the soldiers, asking the audience to applaud them, including a Muslim Bedouin soldier, an Ethiopian soldier, an injured soldier, and another who lost his leg.

The freed hostage, Noa Argamani, who was sitting in the audience during Netanyahu’s speech, also received her share of applause after the Israeli Prime Minister spoke about her and her experience while she was in the Gaza Strip.

In contrast, nearly half of the Democrats in the House and Senate were absent from Netanyahu’s speech, in protest at Netanyahu’s continued war in Gaza.

Among the boycotters are former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), former House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).