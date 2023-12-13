The World Bank said in its latest report on international debt that debt service payments, including principal and interest, rose five percent from last year to an unprecedented level of $443.5 billion, amid the largest increase in interest rates around the world in four decades. He indicated that payments may rise ten percent in 2023-2024.

The report, which began its publication fifty years ago, stated that the 75 poorest countries were the most affected, as their external debt service payments reached a record level of $88.9 billion in 2022, and are expected to rise 40 percent in 2023-2024.

The report also stated that interest payments on these countries' debts have quadrupled since 2012 to $23.6 billion.