Cree, a 3-time league winner and two-time player of the tournament, celebrated the achievement after the throw, and was congratulated by his teammates, coaches and his father, former player Dale, and Allen also during a timeout at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Cree entered the match needing only two successful three-pointers to break Allen’s number in the preliminary round, and the audience in the stadiums filled to the brim waited for the achievement in the first minutes of the match.

Cree wasted no time, as he succeeded in his first throw in the match and failed in the second, before breaking the number in the next shot.

Former player Reggie Miller is third on the list with 2,560 three-pointers, and he held the record since 1998 until Allen broke it in the 2010-2011 season.

Cree, 33, who is in his 13th season, is considered by many to be the best shooter in NBA history, with an average score of 27 points per game.

Cree achieved the achievement in his 789th match in the preliminary round, faster than Allen, who played 1,300 matches in the preliminary round, by more than 6 seasons.