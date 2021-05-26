The Central Bank has discovered a record “hole” in the currency balance of the country’s banking system. As reported RIA News, its volume is estimated at 15 billion dollars.

According to the head of the analytical department of the bank BKF Maksim Osadchiy, negative net foreign exchange assets were formed in November and grew steadily until May.

This means that banks’ foreign exchange liabilities exceed their foreign exchange assets. “In essence, banks are betting, without taking into account their off-balance sheet positions, to strengthen the ruble,” the analyst explained.

Earlier in May, the Central Bank saw “bubbles” in certain segments of the consumer lending market. As the first deputy chairman of the regulator Ksenia Yudaeva said, the debt burden of the population has reached a historically high level.

She recalled that the Central Bank is preparing a legislative proposal to limit lending to individuals at floating rates. “It seems to us very important not to prohibit, but to limit the risks of such loans for individuals,” Yudaeva noted. According to the Central Bank, on March 1, 2021, the population’s debt on loans to banks amounted to 20.8 trillion rubles.