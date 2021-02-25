Boston received another blow to its ego this morning in Atlanta. He fell (127-112), with force and against a magical Gallinari, and has already linked three consecutive defeats. It is the 9th in the 14 games he has played in February. A shaky streak that leads him out of the playoff spots and below 50% wins. The Celtics haven’t been left out of the title fight since 2014; The last time they finished the regular season with more defeats than victories was in 2015 (40-42)… although this time they did slip into the top eight in the Eastern Conference.

His downfall in Georgia was dire. Without palliative. Not a but to the performance of some Hawks who are looking with more strength than effectiveness (for now) the postseason: at the moment they are 11th with a record of 14-18. Already from the middle of the first quarter they made a difference with an inspired (who else) Trae Young. The point guard broke the resistance of Brad Stevens’ men with three triples in a row: from the tie at 15 to 26-15. And from there, happiness, with a maximum of +27 (68-41) in the second quarter. And +23 at halftime (72-49).

Gallinari, of record

Checkmate with a sweet Danilo Gallinari. The Italian set the pace of the duel and set a new record in the Georgia franchise with 10 triples (also a career high). It is one more than those achieved by Steve Smith in 1997 against Seattle SuperSonics. And, also, throwing little and well: 7/8 at halftime (one from almost the logo in the center of the court); 12/10 at the end of the game. There are two more than his rival, who stayed in a sad 8/31 with Jayson Tatum (13) at 1/8 and Jaylen Brown (17) at 0/6. Chilling.

Il Gallo added 24 of his 38 points at halftime. He hadn’t scored as much since the Orlando Magic was 40 with the Denver Nuggets in March 2015. Along with him, Trae Young. Outside its All-Star Party, the point guard claimed 33 goals (5 triples) and 7 assists against Celtics with two all stars (Brown and Tatum), but with symptoms of exhaustion. They show the face of a boxer knocked out in a season that is too fickle due to the pandemic that does not allow it: the calendar is so demanding that it does not allow you to breathe: one defeat condemns, two drown you and three …