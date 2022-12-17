The broader protests currently sweeping Iran were triggered by the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, 22, after the morality police arrested her for wearing “inappropriate clothing” under the country’s strict women’s dress code.

The unrest also included protests by groups of workers in the oil sector, Saturday, to demand higher wages, according to reports on social media platforms.

Statements by the Governor of the Central Bank, Ali Saleh Abadi, on Saturday:

• He said that “the events of the past two months” contributed, in addition to the US sanctions, to a record drop in the Iranian currency.

• The official referred to the possibility of injecting dollars into the market to support the faltering Iranian riyal.

• He added to state television: “To make adjustments in the foreign exchange market, we at the central bank will work as market makers and foreign currency policy makers. Whatever foreign currency is most in demand, we will provide it in the market.”

The Iranian currency fell to a new low against the dollar on Saturday, as Iranians seeking safe havens for their savings tried to buy dollars, other foreign currencies or gold.

The dollar traded at 395,600 riyals on the unofficial market, up from 386,800 riyals on Friday, according to foreign exchange website Bonbast.com.

The website of the Dunya Al-Iqtisad newspaper stated that the price of the dollar was 382,300 riyals, an increase of 1.2 percent from Friday.

The riyal has lost nearly 20 percent of its value since nationwide protests erupted 3 months ago, and in May 2018, the currency was trading at about 6,500 riyals to the dollar, ahead of the United States’ withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers and the reimposition of sanctions on Tehran.

On Saturday, the authorities arrested actress Tranh Alidosti, the heroine of “The Salesman”, which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2016, after she expressed her support for the protests.

“Alidosti, who did not provide documents supporting some of her claims, was arrested hours ago by order of the judicial authority,” the IRNA news agency quoted a statement from the judiciary.