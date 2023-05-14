The mission is double, if not triple. Qualifying for the Champions League final is the goal, which would suddenly help to definitively cancel that bitter elimination of 2003, when Inter were eliminated by Milan without losing between the two legs. And then there is a new record in the history of Italian football that needs to be rewritten: that of box office receipts for a single match. The first leg made the Rossoneri’s coffers smile, with sensational numbers: the 75,532 who attended Milan-Inter brought in €10,461,705, thus recording the highest collection in the history of our football. But Inter is ready to climb even further, as was clear from the beginning of this very long wait for the Euroderby. Steven Zhang’s club has set prices higher than those of its cousins ​​and the new sold out announced for Tuesday evening will lead to another record collection. About 12 million euros should enter the Nerazzurri’s coffers: the derby fever has won again, nobody wants to miss this new epic match in Milan. And obviously the expense hasn’t discouraged the Inter fans: when it comes to making history, everyone wants a front row seat. And then you want to take such an illustrious record away from your Milanist cousins?

What numbers

—

The assault on the online ticket office has been massive, access to sales links has continued unabated for over two weeks, to the point that the Nerazzurri have calculated that the general request for tickets may have even exceeded 500,000 units. Science fiction numbers, follies that only a Euroderby overlooking the Champions League final could offer. Making an approximate count (but then not too much, considering the request and effective capacity of the Meazza), not even seven San Siro stadiums placed next to each other would have been enough to satisfy all the people who lost entire days waiting for the their turn, in the hope of being able to grab a coupon for the most awaited derby. As mentioned, it is evident that the higher prices compared to the cousins ​​have not discouraged and so the calculations have started at the Inter headquarters, which will therefore lead to an estimate of around 12 million: abundantly enough to wipe out the last record recorded just last Wednesday. Figures that even manage to overshadow one of the most awaited races of the year worldwide. The last Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid saw 95,745 spectators arrive at the Camp Nou, for a collection of 8.2 million euros: it was the highest ever in Spain, a third less than it could (and should ) to be the next collection at the San Siro for Inter-Milan. And in this climate of great demand, Inter has also managed to keep watch over the “sneaky”. The club has in fact communicated that it will prevent the renewal of season tickets for members who, after having legitimately purchased tickets for relatives and friends in the pre-emption phase, then resold them at a higher price on secondary ticketing channels. Everything is ready: all that remains is to enjoy the show.