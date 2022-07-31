The Sangonera la Verde festivities in honor of its patron saint, Our Lady of the Angels, which is celebrated on August 2, began on July 22, after two years of hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. This Sunday, Sangonereños and visitors have once again enjoyed one of its most emblematic and traditional acts, as well as charismatic, of the festive program, the brick throwing contest that celebrates its XIII edition. Eighty participants, men and women, did their best to break the record for the maximum distance reached so far: 25.6 meters. It was achieved by Christian Tornero Noguera, who won the first prize with a mark of 27.32 meters.

The festivities, after last night’s ‘plantá’ of Don Ladrillo’s ninot and the parade through the streets of the hamlet of the brass bands and festive clubs, which, whistle in the mouth in the purest sardine style, put the note of color and joy, will continue today with the Day of Lights. Also carried out by the festive rocks.

Gallery.



The XIII Sangonera la Verde Brick Throwing Contest, in pictures. /



Vicen Vicens / AGM



This Monday, August 1, the big day of the festivities, thirteen floats will parade through the district delivering gifts and toys to neighbors and visitors starting at 9:30 p.m., an event that will conclude with the burning of Don Ladrillo at 01:30 a.m. and a great fireworks display

The festivities will end on Tuesday, the 2nd, with the morning mass in honor of the patron saint, at 11 in the morning, and the subsequent procession, which will begin at 9:00 p.m., to avoid the hottest hours of the day. .