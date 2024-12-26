



A good first half was enough for Real Madrid to win at the home of last-place Alba Berlin and get out of the negative balance it had in the Euroleague. The white team, led this time by an excellent Sergio Llull, continues to show signs of revitalization, even with…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only